Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1985 BMW 635CSi

133,180 KM

Details

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1985 BMW 635CSi

1985 BMW 635CSi

GT COUPE*TURBO*BBS WHEELS*RECARO SEATS*

Watch This Vehicle

1985 BMW 635CSi

GT COUPE*TURBO*BBS WHEELS*RECARO SEATS*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1684852901
  2. 1684852901
  3. 1684852901
  4. 1684852901
  5. 1684852901
  6. 1684852901
  7. 1684852901
  8. 1684852901
  9. 1684852901
  10. 1684852901
  11. 1684852901
  12. 1684852901
  13. 1684852901
  14. 1684852901
  15. 1684852901
  16. 1684852901
  17. 1684852901
  18. 1684852901
  19. 1684852901
  20. 1684852901
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,180KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9981164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,180 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2018 Subaru Impreza ...
 305,761 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 *A...
 262,058 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic
2002 Toyota Camry LE...
 173,194 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory