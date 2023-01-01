$14,991+ tax & licensing
1985 Porsche 944
coupe
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,991
+ taxes & licensing
55,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WP0AA0942FN471926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*True KM Unknown. Odometer is not working*
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Pop Up Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Downtown Motor Products
1985 Porsche 944