<p>*True KM Unknown. Odometer is not working*</p>

1985 Porsche 944

55,000 KM

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

coupe

coupe

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WP0AA0942FN471926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*True KM Unknown. Odometer is not working*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Pop Up Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

