Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1991 Toyota MR2

150,103 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1991 Toyota MR2

1991 Toyota MR2

SPORT ROOF*TURBO*ALL ORIGINAL*150KMS*NO ACCIDENT*

Watch This Vehicle

1991 Toyota MR2

SPORT ROOF*TURBO*ALL ORIGINAL*150KMS*NO ACCIDENT*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1678233992
  2. 1678233992
  3. 1678233992
  4. 1678233992
  5. 1678233992
  6. 1678233992
  7. 1678233992
  8. 1678233992
  9. 1678233992
  10. 1678233992
  11. 1678233992
  12. 1678233992
  13. 1678233992
  14. 1678233992
  15. 1678233992
  16. 1678233992
  17. 1678233992
  18. 1678233992
  19. 1678233992
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,103KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9688267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 150,103 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

1991 Toyota MR2 SPOR...
 150,103 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2008 Honda CR-V EX-L
 237,419 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 295,442 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory