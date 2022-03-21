Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1994 BMW 325

167,146 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1994 BMW 325

1994 BMW 325

Watch This Vehicle

1994 BMW 325

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1658586145
  2. 1658586145
  3. 1658586145
  4. 1658586145
  5. 1658586145
  6. 1658586145
  7. 1658586145
  8. 1658586145
  9. 1658586145
  10. 1658586145
  11. 1658586145
  12. 1658586145
  13. 1658586145
  14. 1658586145
  15. 1658586145
  16. 1658586145
  17. 1658586145
  18. 1658586145
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,146KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8864078
  • Stock #: m36

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # m36
  • Mileage 167,146 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2017 Ford Focus Tita...
 117,931 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 330,455 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Kawasaki Ninja
28,603 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory