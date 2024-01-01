Menu
1995 BMW 3 Series

149,250 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
1995 BMW 3 Series

1995 BMW 3 Series

1995 BMW 3 Series

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,250KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WBACG5324SAM52143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

1995 BMW 3 Series