1995 BMW 3 Series
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
149,250KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WBACG5324SAM52143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,250 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
