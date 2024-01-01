$CALL+ tax & licensing
1996 BMW 3 Series
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
201,165KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4USCD8326TLC71366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,165 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
