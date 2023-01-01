Menu
1996 BMW Z3

245,000 KM

Details Features

$9,991

+ tax & licensing
1996 BMW Z3

Roadster

1996 BMW Z3

Roadster

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,991

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4USCH7322TLB75622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7823
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

$9,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

1996 BMW Z3