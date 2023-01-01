$9,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
1996 BMW Z3
Roadster
1996 BMW Z3
Roadster
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,991
+ taxes & licensing
245,000KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4USCH7322TLB75622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 7823
- Mileage 245,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Downtown Motor Products
1996 BMW Z3 Roadster 245,000 KM $9,991 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 78,000 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SE 129,000 KM $9,991 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Downtown Motor Products
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,991
+ taxes & licensing
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
1996 BMW Z3