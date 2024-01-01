$CALL+ tax & licensing
1999 Chevrolet Blazer
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
302,709KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1GNDT13W3X2210760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 302,709 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
