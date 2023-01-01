Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Honda CR-V

187,091 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
1999 Honda CR-V

1999 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1672853148
  2. 1672853148
  3. 1672853148
  4. 1672853148
  5. 1672853148
  6. 1672853148
  7. 1672853148
  8. 1672853148
  9. 1672853148
  10. 1672853148
  11. 1672853148
  12. 1672853148
  13. 1672853148
  14. 1672853148
  15. 1672853148
  16. 1672853148
  17. 1672853148
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

187,091KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449793
  • Stock #: 1064
  • VIN: JHLRD1847XC812299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 187,091 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

1999 Toyota 4Runner ...
 204,486 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru XV Cross...
 256,960 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
1998 Honda Accord LX...
 253,382 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory