2001 Volkswagen New Beetle

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 9 , 6 8 3 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9786754

9786754 Stock #: 1048a

1048a VIN: 3VWCP21C21M448376

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 259,683 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Steel Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.