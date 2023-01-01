Menu
2001 Volkswagen New Beetle

259,683 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2001 Volkswagen New Beetle

2001 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLS TDI*DIESEL*MANUAL*BC CAR*NO RUST*CERTIFIED

2001 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLS TDI*DIESEL*MANUAL*BC CAR*NO RUST*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

259,683KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786754
  • Stock #: 1048a
  • VIN: 3VWCP21C21M448376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,683 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

