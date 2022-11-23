2002 BMW 7 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9390958

9390958 Stock #: 1162a

1162a VIN: WBAGL634X2DP58895

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1162a

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Anti-Lock Brakes Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Changer Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.