2002 BMW 7 Series

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2002 BMW 7 Series

2002 BMW 7 Series

745i

2002 BMW 7 Series

745i

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9390958
  • Stock #: 1162a
  • VIN: WBAGL634X2DP58895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1162a
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Changer
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

