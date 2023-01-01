Menu
2002 GMC Sierra 1500

271,820 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2002 GMC Sierra 1500

2002 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

271,820KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTEC14V32Z345353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 271,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

2002 GMC Sierra 1500