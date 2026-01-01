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2002 Harley-Davidson XL883

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2002 Harley-Davidson XL883

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14090859

2002 Harley-Davidson XL883

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1778690151106
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  3. 1778690152180
  4. 1778690152672
  5. 1778690153200
  6. 1778690153663
  7. 1778690154105
  8. 1778690154569
  9. 1778690155019
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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

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VIN 1HD4CAM102K156109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

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2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2002 Harley-Davidson XL883