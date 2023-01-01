$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda CR-V
RIGHT HAND DRIVE*GREAT DELIVERY/MAIL VEHICLE*CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
266,693KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10182324
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: RD51101481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 266,693 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
