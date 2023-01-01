Menu
2002 Honda CR-V

266,693 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2002 Honda CR-V

2002 Honda CR-V

RIGHT HAND DRIVE*GREAT DELIVERY/MAIL VEHICLE*CERT

2002 Honda CR-V

RIGHT HAND DRIVE*GREAT DELIVERY/MAIL VEHICLE*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

266,693KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10182324
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: RD51101481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 266,693 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Buy From Home Available

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

