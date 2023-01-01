Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Mazda Protege5

67,451 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2002 Mazda Protege5

2002 Mazda Protege5

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Mazda Protege5

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1689373271
  2. 1689373275
  3. 1689373279
  4. 1689373284
  5. 1689373288
  6. 1689373294
  7. 1689373298
  8. 1689373301
  9. 1689373305
  10. 1689373308
  11. 1689373312
  12. 1689373316
  13. 1689373319
  14. 1689373324
  15. 1689373329
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,451KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10181412
  • Stock #: 1080
  • VIN: JM1BJ245X21532053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2013 Honda Fit LX*AU...
 201,409 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Optra...
 161,745 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue S*...
 190,849 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory