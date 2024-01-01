Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Volvo V70

191,256 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2003 Volvo V70

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Volvo V70

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1708537145
  2. 1708537150
  3. 1708537156
  4. 1708537163
  5. 1708537169
  6. 1708537173
  7. 1708537179
  8. 1708537185
  9. 1708537191
  10. 1708537194
  11. 1708537199
  12. 1708537204
  13. 1708537209
  14. 1708537213
  15. 1708537219
  16. 1708537222
  17. 1708537225
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
191,256KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN YV1SZ59H431096924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,256 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Honda CR-V for sale in London, ON
2011 Honda CR-V 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen *4MOTION*AWD*MANUAL*LEATHER*ALLOYS*WINTERS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2018 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen *4MOTION*AWD*MANUAL*LEATHER*ALLOYS*WINTERS*CERT 278,255 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in London, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 259,865 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2003 Volvo V70