Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic

145,731 KM

Details

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic

LIGHT DAMAGE, GREAT PROJECT, CLEAN TITLE, AS IS

Watch This Vehicle
13111073

2004 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic

LIGHT DAMAGE, GREAT PROJECT, CLEAN TITLE, AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761421014
  2. 1761421014
  3. 1761421014
  4. 1761421014
  5. 1761421014
  6. 1761421014
  7. 1761421014
  8. 1761421014
  9. 1761421014
  10. 1761421014
  11. 1761421014
  12. 1761421014
  13. 1761421014
  14. 1761421014
  15. 1761421014
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,731KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1HD1FFW104Y621637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # No key
  • Mileage 145,731 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Fusion SE Hybrid 168,170 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda Accord EX-L 182,671 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza for sale in London, ON
2018 Subaru Impreza 95,636 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2004 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic