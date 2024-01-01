Menu
2004 Toyota Echo

74,256 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2004 Toyota Echo

2004 Toyota Echo

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

74,256KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN JTDKT123340063371

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,256 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2004 Toyota Echo