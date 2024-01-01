Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Volkswagen New Beetle

184,608 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Volkswagen New Beetle

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Volkswagen New Beetle

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1705094535
  2. 1705094540
  3. 1705094544
  4. 1705094547
  5. 1705094551
  6. 1705094554
  7. 1705094557
  8. 1705094560
  9. 1705094563
  10. 1705094566
  11. 1705094569
  12. 1705094572
  13. 1705094575
  14. 1705094578
  15. 1705094581
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
184,608KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWCM21Y04M328617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,608 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2021 Honda Civic EX*ALLOYS*ONLY 40KMS*SEDAN*4CYL*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2021 Honda Civic EX*ALLOYS*ONLY 40KMS*SEDAN*4CYL*CERTIFIED 40,963 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS*ONLY 62KM*4X4*CLEAN CARFAX*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2002 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS*ONLY 62KM*4X4*CLEAN CARFAX*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED 62,613 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze *SEDAN*AUTO*ONLY 195KMS*4 CYLINDER*AS IS for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze *SEDAN*AUTO*ONLY 195KMS*4 CYLINDER*AS IS 195,907 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2004 Volkswagen New Beetle