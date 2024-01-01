Menu
2005 Ford Freestyle

150,000 KM

$6,991

+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Freestyle

SE

2005 Ford Freestyle

SE

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,991

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMDK01195GA18025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

$6,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2005 Ford Freestyle