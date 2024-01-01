$6,991+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford Freestyle
SE
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMDK01195GA18025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
