2005 GMC Sierra 1500
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
321,348KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2GTEC19TX51143761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 321,348 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
