Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE CVO, ELECTRA GLIDE, SCREAMING EAGLE, LIGHT DAMAGE for sale in London, ON

2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE

88,791 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE

CVO, ELECTRA GLIDE, SCREAMING EAGLE, LIGHT DAMAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE

CVO, ELECTRA GLIDE, SCREAMING EAGLE, LIGHT DAMAGE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1729976595
  2. 1729976595
  3. 1729976584
  4. 1729976579
  5. 1729976582
  6. 1729976584
  7. 1729976583
  8. 1729976584
  9. 1729976583
  10. 1729976578
  11. 1729976576
  12. 1729976575
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,791KM
VIN 5HD1PKE195Y953206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 88,791 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLT, XL, RUNS GOOD, UNDERCOATED, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2006 GMC Yukon XL SLT, XL, RUNS GOOD, UNDERCOATED, AS IS 371,265 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 328i, NO ACCIDENTS, WELL SERVICED, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2007 BMW 3 Series 328i, NO ACCIDENTS, WELL SERVICED, AS IS 174,009 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, ONE OWNER, ONLY 79KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX, ONE OWNER, ONLY 79KMS, CERTIFIED 79,372 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE