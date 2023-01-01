Menu
2005 Toyota Corolla

78,947 KM

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,947KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BR32EX5C889251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,947 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

