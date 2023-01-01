2006 Honda Element

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 3 , 1 8 2 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10160307

10160307 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 5J6YH18786L800274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 223,182 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.