Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Honda Element

206,393 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Honda Element

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Element

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1719359350
  2. 1719359356
  3. 1719359363
  4. 1719359369
  5. 1719359375
  6. 1719359382
  7. 1719359389
  8. 1719359397
  9. 1719359403
  10. 1719359409
  11. 1719359415
  12. 1719359421
  13. 1719359430
  14. 1719359437
  15. 1719359442
  16. 1719359447
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,393KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6YH172X6L800783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,393 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, MANUAL, SUPERCHARGED, NO ACCIDENTS for sale in London, ON
2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, MANUAL, SUPERCHARGED, NO ACCIDENTS 122,730 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, NO ACCIDENTS, ONLY 189KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, NO ACCIDENTS, ONLY 189KMS, CERTIFIED 189,499 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, 2.0T AWD, 4 CYL, 175KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, 2.0T AWD, 4 CYL, 175KMS, CERTIFIED 176,229 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Element