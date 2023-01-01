Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Nissan X-Trail

238,122 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan X-Trail

2006 Nissan X-Trail

XE*4 CYL*SUV*RELIABLE*CLEAN BODY*AS IS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan X-Trail

XE*4 CYL*SUV*RELIABLE*CLEAN BODY*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1699304608
  2. 1699304612
  3. 1699304616
  4. 1699304621
  5. 1699304625
  6. 1699304630
  7. 1699304634
  8. 1699304638
  9. 1699304641
  10. 1699304648
  11. 1699304656
  12. 1699304660
  13. 1699304664
  14. 1699304668
  15. 1699304672
  16. 1699304676
  17. 1699304679
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
238,122KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10635015
  • Stock #: 1183A
  • VIN: JN8BT08T16W101363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2006 Hyundai Accent
148,542 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Avalon
249,382 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 324,870 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory