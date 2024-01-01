$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Smart fortwo
2006 Smart fortwo
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
142,963KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WMEAJ00F16J302083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 142,963 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
