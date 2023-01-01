Menu
2006 Yamaha YZF-R1

68,560 KM

Details Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2006 Yamaha YZF-R1

2006 Yamaha YZF-R1

*EXHAUST*GOLD WHEELS*NEWER ENGINE*GREAT SHAPE*

2006 Yamaha YZF-R1

*EXHAUST*GOLD WHEELS*NEWER ENGINE*GREAT SHAPE*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

68,560KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638057
  • Stock #: Xxxx
  • VIN: JYARN15N86A000359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # Xxxx
  • Mileage 68,560 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Buy From Home Available

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

