2007 GMC Yukon XL

188,154 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Denali 4WD 4dr 1500

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

188,154KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10602486
  • VIN: 1GKFK66807J347258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,154 KM

Vehicle Description

Denali 4WD 4dr 1500 Selling as is for Best Offer Low kms 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

