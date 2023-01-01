Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC*LOTS OF UPGRADES* for sale in London, ON

2007 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

90,545 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC*LOTS OF UPGRADES*

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI

ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC*LOTS OF UPGRADES*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1702175789
  2. 1702175789
  3. 1702175789
  4. 1702175789
  5. 1702175789
  6. 1702175789
  7. 1702175789
  8. 1702175789
  9. 1702175789
  10. 1702175789
  11. 1702175789
  12. 1702175789
  13. 1702175789
  14. 1702175789
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
90,545KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5HD1FC4137Y655117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 90,545 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC*LOTS OF UPGRADES* for sale in London, ON
2007 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC*LOTS OF UPGRADES* 90,545 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Forte LX**4CYLINDER**RUNS GREAT**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Kia Forte LX**4CYLINDER**RUNS GREAT**CERTIFIED 246,710 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 1982 Honda Gold Wing GL1100*TOURING BIKE*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS WELL*AS IS for sale in London, ON
1982 Honda Gold Wing GL1100*TOURING BIKE*GREAT SHAPE*RUNS WELL*AS IS 58,147 KM $1,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2007 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI