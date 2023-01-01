2007 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 9 7 3 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9743506

9743506 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 5J6RE38317L801581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 129,973 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.