Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Infiniti G35

91,208 MI

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2007 Infiniti G35

2007 Infiniti G35

G35x 4dr Auto AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Infiniti G35

G35x 4dr Auto AWD

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,208MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9386872
  • VIN: JNKBV61F87M824698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,208 MI

Vehicle Description

 

G35x 4dr Auto AWD  Here Ya Go Luxury @ a Great Price. Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream a Real Must See Clean Clean inside and out bartscars.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2011 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 140,627 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti Q50 3....
 88,112 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT...
 192,858 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory