$11,995+ tax & licensing
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2007 Infiniti G35
2007 Infiniti G35
G35x 4dr Auto AWD
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
91,208MI
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9386872
- VIN: JNKBV61F87M824698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,208 MI
Vehicle Description
G35x 4dr Auto AWD Here Ya Go Luxury @ a Great Price. Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream a Real Must See Clean Clean inside and out bartscars.ca
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6