Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 335I*SEDAN*MANUAL*ONLY 76,000KMS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2008 BMW 3 Series

76,350 KM

Details Features

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 BMW 3 Series

335I*SEDAN*MANUAL*ONLY 76,000KMS*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 3 Series

335I*SEDAN*MANUAL*ONLY 76,000KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1711500534
  2. 1711500534
  3. 1711500533
  4. 1711500516
  5. 1711500514
  6. 1711500515
  7. 1711500507
  8. 1711500516
  9. 1711500513
  10. 1711500508
  11. 1711500511
  12. 1711500512
  13. 1711500516
  14. 1711500516
  15. 1711500515
  16. 1711500515
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
76,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVB73528FV75612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,350 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE*GREAT CONDITION*4 CYL*ALLOYS*SCREEN*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE*GREAT CONDITION*4 CYL*ALLOYS*SCREEN*CERTIFIED 195,793 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 FX4*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CREW CAB*4X4*5L V8*CERT for sale in London, ON
2014 Ford F-150 FX4*LEATHER*SUNROOF*CREW CAB*4X4*5L V8*CERT 241,179 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS*ONLY 114KMS*4 CYL*AUTO*ALLOYS*VERY CLEAN*CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS*ONLY 114KMS*4 CYL*AUTO*ALLOYS*VERY CLEAN*CERT 114,055 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 3 Series