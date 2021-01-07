Menu
2008 Dodge Dakota

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2008 Dodge Dakota

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT 4.7L V8 4x4+New Brakes+ACCIDENT FREE

2008 Dodge Dakota

SXT 4.7L V8 4x4+New Brakes+ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6495924
  • Stock #: SP2341
  • VIN: 1D7HW38N08S567107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade! Clean CarFax!

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

4.7L V8 4x4+New Front & Rear Brake Pads+2 Keys+Cruise Control

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$9,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

-> Brand New Front & Rear Brake Pads

  Operating Hours:

 Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

