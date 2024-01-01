$8,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger
Sport 2WD SuperCab 126"
2008 Ford Ranger
Sport 2WD SuperCab 126"
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
189,213KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1ftyr44ui8pa55475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 189,213 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport 2WD SuperCab 126" Very Sharp COlour ! Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road Where Barts the Best sp Be Smart See Bart
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
2008 Ford Ranger