2008 Ford Ranger

189,213 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Ranger

Sport 2WD SuperCab 126"

2008 Ford Ranger

Sport 2WD SuperCab 126"

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,213KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1ftyr44ui8pa55475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 189,213 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Sport 2WD SuperCab 126" Very Sharp COlour ! Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be Seen @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road Where Barts the Best sp Be Smart See Bart

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2008 Ford Ranger