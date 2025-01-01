$4,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2008 Harley-Davidson FXDF
DYNA FAT BOB CUSTOM, LOT OF UPGRADES, AS IS
2008 Harley-Davidson FXDF
DYNA FAT BOB CUSTOM, LOT OF UPGRADES, AS IS
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 1
- Stock # M23A
- Mileage 0 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2017 Moto Guzzi V7 III STONE, LIGHT DAMAGE, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Honda XL750 TRANSALP, ONLY 4000KMS, THEFT RECOVERY, RUNS WELL 4,330 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon 2WD SLT, CREW CAB, SHORT BOX, DIESEL, CERTIFIED 247,406 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2008 Harley-Davidson FXDF