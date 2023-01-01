Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Honda CR-V

419,048 KM

Details Features

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Honda CR-V

LX*AUTO*CLEAN BODY*WELL MAINTAINED*AS IS

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda CR-V

LX*AUTO*CLEAN BODY*WELL MAINTAINED*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1700508827
  2. 1700508830
  3. 1700508835
  4. 1700508838
  5. 1700508841
  6. 1700508844
  7. 1700508848
  8. 1700508852
  9. 1700508856
  10. 1700508859
  11. 1700508863
  12. 1700508866
  13. 1700508870
  14. 1700508873
  15. 1700508876
  16. 1700508879
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
419,048KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 5J6RE38368L800816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 419,048 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ROADTREK*RS ADVENTUROUS XL EDITION*ONLY 19,000KMS*NO ACCIDENTS for sale in London, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter ROADTREK*RS ADVENTUROUS XL EDITION*ONLY 19,000KMS*NO ACCIDENTS 19,555 KM $149,995 + tax & lic
Used 2001 Honda Accord LX*SEDAN*ONLY 69,000KMS*4CYL*AUTO*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2001 Honda Accord LX*SEDAN*ONLY 69,000KMS*4CYL*AUTO*CERTIFIED 69,106 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V TOURING*AWD*ONLY 21,000KMS*LOADED*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2020 Honda CR-V TOURING*AWD*ONLY 21,000KMS*LOADED*CERTIFIED 21,592 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Honda CR-V