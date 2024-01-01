$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Smart fortwo
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,123KM
Good Condition
VIN WMEEJ31X98K173078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 144,123 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
