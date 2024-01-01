Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Smart fortwo

144,123 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Smart fortwo

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Smart fortwo

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1726323098
  2. 1726323101
  3. 1726323105
  4. 1726323107
  5. 1726323111
  6. 1726323113
  7. 1726323116
  8. 1726323119
  9. 1726323121
  10. 1726323124
  11. 1726323127
  12. 1726323132
  13. 1726323136
  14. 1726323138
  15. 1726323141
  16. 1726323143
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,123KM
Good Condition
VIN WMEEJ31X98K173078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 144,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Nissan Micra SV, MANUAL, ONLY 102KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Nissan Micra SV, MANUAL, ONLY 102KMS, CERTIFIED 102,742 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT, 4 CYL, ONLY 81,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Escape XLT, 4 CYL, ONLY 81,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED 81,480 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Lincoln MKS LEATHER, WHEELS, LOADED, ONLY 76KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2009 Lincoln MKS LEATHER, WHEELS, LOADED, ONLY 76KMS, CERT 76,648 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2008 Smart fortwo