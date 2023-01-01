Menu
2008 Toyota Sienna

191,952 KM

Details

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2008 Toyota Sienna

2008 Toyota Sienna

CE

2008 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

191,952KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10359081
  Stock #: E4887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4887
  • Mileage 191,952 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Sienna or just a Toyota Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Siennas or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA SIENNA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA SIENNA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Sienna
* Finished in Silver, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Seating

7-Passenger

Additional Features

WINDOWS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
ControlKeyless
EntryPower
Air ConditioningCruise

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

