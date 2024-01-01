Menu
2008 Volvo S60

73,457 KM

2008 Volvo S60

2.5T*AWD*ONLY 73,000KMS*LOADED*RUST FREE*CERT

2008 Volvo S60

2.5T*AWD*ONLY 73,000KMS*LOADED*RUST FREE*CERT

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1714005785
  2. 1714005786
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

73,457KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN YV1RH592482677208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,457 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2008 Volvo S60