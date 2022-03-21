Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

193,996 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT QUAD CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT QUAD CAB

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

193,996KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8953549
  • Stock #: E4175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4175
  • Mileage 193,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Ram 1500 or just a Dodge Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Ram 1500s or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE RAM 1500!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE RAM 1500 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Ram 1500
* Finished in Silver, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
AM/FM/CD
LEATHER
Electric Mirrors
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
DRIVETRAIN - ALL WHEEL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2010 Mazda MAZDA5 Gr...
 225,671 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Terrain SLE
 4,358 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C...
 144,737 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory