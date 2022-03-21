$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT QUAD CAB
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
193,996KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8953549
- Stock #: E4175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4175
- Mileage 193,996 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Ram 1500 or just a Dodge Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Ram 1500s or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE RAM 1500!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE RAM 1500 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including FAST APPROVALS,,ALL CREDIT,,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Ram 1500
* Finished in Silver, makes this Dodge look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
5 Passenger
AM/FM/CD
LEATHER
Electric Mirrors
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Mats
DRIVETRAIN - ALL WHEEL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4