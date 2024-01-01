Menu
2009 Ford Ranger

68,420 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
68,420KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTZR45E39PA32566

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 68,420 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Air Conditioning

CD Player

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
