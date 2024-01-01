Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

150,081 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

150,081KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 4JGBF25E09A474959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,081 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class