$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
150,081KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4JGBF25E09A474959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,081 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2009 Pontiac Vibe 242,422 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off Road *4X4*ONLY 91KMS*CERTIFIED 91,710 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Outback LIMITED*AWD*RUN DRIVES GREAT* AS IS SPECIAL 412,000 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2009 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class