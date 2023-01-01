Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

197,000 KM

Details Features

$9,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI SportWagen Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen Jetta

TDI SportWagen Highline

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1703948936
  2. 1703948935
  3. 1703948935
  4. 1703948935
  5. 1703948935
  6. 1703948935
  7. 1703948935
  8. 1703948935
  9. 1703948936
  10. 1703948935
  11. 1703948935
  12. 1703948936
  13. 1703948935
  14. 1703948935
  15. 1703948936
  16. 1703948935
  17. 1703948935
  18. 1703948935
  19. 1703948935
  20. 1703948934
  21. 1703948935
  22. 1703948935
  23. 1703948935
  24. 1703948934
  25. 1703948934
  26. 1703948935
  27. 1703948935
  28. 1703948935
  29. 1703948935
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
197,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWTL81K89M320922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS for sale in London, ON
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 146,000 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION COMFORTLINE for sale in London, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION COMFORTLINE 166,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Limited Adventure Edition for sale in London, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Limited Adventure Edition 124,000 KM $19,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen Jetta