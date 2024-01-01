Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Cadillac CTS RUNS GREAT**NAVI**LOADED**AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON

2010 Cadillac CTS

269,423 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Cadillac CTS

RUNS GREAT**NAVI**LOADED**AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Cadillac CTS

RUNS GREAT**NAVI**LOADED**AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1712527190
  2. 1712527186
  3. 1712527177
  4. 1712527188
  5. 1712527191
  6. 1712527191
  7. 1712527188
  8. 1712527188
  9. 1712527186
  10. 1712527186
  11. 1712527191
  12. 1712527123
  13. 1712527181
  14. 1712527117
  15. 1712527190
  16. 1712527122
  17. 1712527191
  18. 1712527123
  19. 1712527186
  20. 1712527177
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
269,423KM
Used
VIN 1G6DM5EV1A0112222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 269,423 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL**LOADED**AWD**NO ACCIDENTS**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Ford Edge SEL**LOADED**AWD**NO ACCIDENTS**CERTIFIED 153,287 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 DENALI*4X4*TOP OF THE LINE*6.2L V8*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 DENALI*4X4*TOP OF THE LINE*6.2L V8*CERTIFIED 314,726 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord LX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*SEDAN*TOUCH SCREEN*CERT for sale in London, ON
2018 Honda Accord LX*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*SEDAN*TOUCH SCREEN*CERT 299,927 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Cadillac CTS