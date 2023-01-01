Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

146,000 KM

Details Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1703865724
  2. 1703865725
  3. 1703865723
  4. 1703865726
  5. 1703865723
  6. 1703865723
  7. 1703865724
  8. 1703865724
  9. 1703865723
  10. 1703865723
  11. 1703865723
  12. 1703865726
  13. 1703865722
  14. 1703865723
  15. 1703865723
  16. 1703865726
  17. 1703865726
  18. 1703865722
  19. 1703865723
  20. 1703865723
  21. 1703865722
  22. 1703865722
  23. 1703865722
  24. 1703865726
  25. 1703865723
  26. 1703865723
  27. 1703865730
  28. 1703865723
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FK1EJ7A9126383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION COMFORTLINE for sale in London, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4MOTION COMFORTLINE 166,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Limited Adventure Edition for sale in London, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD Limited Adventure Edition 124,000 KM $19,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Hemi 4WD for sale in London, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Hemi 4WD 168,000 KM $20,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Camaro