$21,991+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
146,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FK1EJ7A9126383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Inferno Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
2010 Chevrolet Camaro