2010 Dodge Ram 2500
SLT/Power Wagon
294,198KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10452777
- Stock #: 5560
- VIN: 3D7UT2CL1AG188265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 294,198 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Dodge Ram 2500 SLT Diesel
Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! With no additional fees, there's no surprises either, the price you see is the price you pay, just add HST! We offer 150+ Vehicles on site with financing for our customers regardless of credit. We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get into the car of your dreams. We need your trade-in! We have a hassle free top dollar trade process and offer a free evaluation on your car. We will buy your vehicle even if you do not buy one from us!
THAT CAR PLACE - Been in business for 22 years, we are OMVIC Certified and Member of UCDA earning your trust so you can buy with confidence.
150+ VEHICLES! ONE LOCATION!
USED VEHICLE MARKET PRICING! We use an exclusive 3rd party marketing tool that accurately monitors vehicle prices to guarantee our customers get the best value.
OUR POLICY! Zero Pressure and Hassle-Free sales staff. Zero Hidden Admin Fees. Just honesty and integrity at no additional charge!
HISTORY: Free CarFax report included with every vehicle.
AWARDS:
National Dealer of the Year Winner of Outstanding Customer Satisfaction
Voted #1 Best Used Car Dealership in London, Ont. 2014 to 2018
Winner of Top Choice Award 6 years from 2015 to 2020
Winner of London's Readers Choice Award 2014 and 2015
A+ Accredited Better Business Bureau rating
FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards all vehicles go through an intensive inspection
RECONDITIONING: Any Pads or Rotors below 50% material will be replaced. You will receive a semi-synthetic oil-lube-filter and cleanup.
*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*
**Payments are based off qualifying monthly term & 4.9% interest. Qualifying term and rate of borrowing varies by lender. Example: The cost of borrowing on a vehicle with a purchase price of $10000 at 4.9% over 60 month term is $1499.78. Rates and payments are subject to change without notice. Certified.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
