2010 Ford Ranger
FX4, EXT CAB, AUTO, ONLY 93KMS, 4X4, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 93,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2010 Ford Ranger FX4 EXT CAB, available at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This red beauty boasts a powerful 4L V6 engine and an automatic transmission, making it perfect for both work and play. With only 93,762kms on the odometer, this truck is ready to tackle any adventure you throw at it.
The FX4 trim comes loaded with features, including 4-wheel drive, alloy wheels, fog lights, and side airbags, ensuring you're always in control and safe on the road. Whether you need to haul cargo, tow a trailer, or simply enjoy the open road, this Ranger is up to the task.
This truck is a steal, offering a combination of power, performance, and dependability that's hard to beat. Come down to Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today and take it for a test drive! Here are five features that are sure to make this Ranger stand out:
- Powerful 4L V6 Engine: Feel the rush with a powerful V6 engine ready to conquer any terrain.
- FX4 Trim for Superior Off-Road Capability: Take on any adventure with the FX4's enhanced off-road features.
- EXT Cab for Ample Passenger Space: Enjoy comfortable rides with room for friends and family.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Navigate any weather conditions with confidence, knowing you have superior traction.
- Only 93,762kms on the Odometer: This Ranger is practically new, with plenty of life left in it.
519-659-7111