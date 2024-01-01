Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Look no further than this 2010 Ford Ranger FX4 EXT CAB, available at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.! This red beauty boasts a powerful 4L V6 engine and an automatic transmission, making it perfect for both work and play. With only 93,762kms on the odometer, this truck is ready to tackle any adventure you throw at it.</p><p>The FX4 trim comes loaded with features, including 4-wheel drive, alloy wheels, fog lights, and side airbags, ensuring youre always in control and safe on the road. Whether you need to haul cargo, tow a trailer, or simply enjoy the open road, this Ranger is up to the task.</p><p>This truck is a steal, offering a combination of power, performance, and dependability thats hard to beat. Come down to Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. today and take it for a test drive! Here are five features that are sure to make this Ranger stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 4L V6 Engine:</strong> Feel the rush with a powerful V6 engine ready to conquer any terrain.</li><li><strong>FX4 Trim for Superior Off-Road Capability:</strong> Take on any adventure with the FX4s enhanced off-road features.</li><li><strong>EXT Cab for Ample Passenger Space:</strong> Enjoy comfortable rides with room for friends and family.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Navigate any weather conditions with confidence, knowing you have superior traction.</li><li><strong>Only 93,762kms on the Odometer:</strong> This Ranger is practically new, with plenty of life left in it.</li></ul>

2010 Ford Ranger

93,762 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1724644350
  2. 1724644353
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,762KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE0APA78851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 93,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Buy From Home Available

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Ford Ranger