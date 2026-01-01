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Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Damage to trunk and bumper see photos, No Accidents reported on the CarFax, US History found- was register on the US Jan 2010 and imported on Sept 2010

2010 Ford Taurus

259,109 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
14398795

2010 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
259,109KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP2FW3AG134196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 259,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Damage to trunk and bumper see photos, No Accidents reported on the CarFax, US History found- was register on the US Jan 2010 and imported on Sept 2010

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$2,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2010 Ford Taurus