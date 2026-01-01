$2,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Ford Taurus
LIMITED
2010 Ford Taurus
LIMITED
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
259,109KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FAHP2FW3AG134196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 259,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, No Engine lights, Damage to trunk and bumper see photos, No Accidents reported on the CarFax, US History found- was register on the US Jan 2010 and imported on Sept 2010
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Cargo_Net
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
CD_Changer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny London
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2010 Ford Taurus