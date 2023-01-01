$7,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Transit Connect
XLT*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*MINI CARGO VAN*AS IS
Location
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
243,111KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9543268
- Stock #: 1185A
- VIN: NM0LS7DNOAT040405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 243,111 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4