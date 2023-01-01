Menu
2010 Ford Transit Connect

243,111 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

XLT*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*MINI CARGO VAN*AS IS

XLT*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*MINI CARGO VAN*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

243,111KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9543268
  • Stock #: 1185A
  • VIN: NM0LS7DNOAT040405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 243,111 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

